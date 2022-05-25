Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 4.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $31.29. 28,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,686,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

