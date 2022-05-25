Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 155,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 263,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$122.87 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. Its principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was formerly known as Shore Gold Inc and changed its name to Star Diamond Corporation in February 2018.

