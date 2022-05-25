Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 155,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 263,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$122.87 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.
Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)
Read More
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.