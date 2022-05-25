Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) CFO Richard Ambury Purchases 5,000 Shares

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) CFO Richard Ambury acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,923.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

