Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $78.10 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

