Stellar (XLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $171.38 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $171.38 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,667.74 or 0.46149662 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00500079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033415 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,470.28 or 1.40026018 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,801 coins and its circulating supply is 24,867,754,609 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

