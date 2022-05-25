Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCM. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

