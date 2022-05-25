Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 552.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Stereotaxis worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STXS. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 334,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,678,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,292 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 40.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 127.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,191. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $134.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,244.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 51,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $91,081.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,296,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,197.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,776 shares of company stock valued at $191,227 in the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

