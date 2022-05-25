Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STVN. Citigroup cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.44 ($26.00).

Shares of STVN opened at €15.54 ($16.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.39 and its 200 day moving average is €18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

