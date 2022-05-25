StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

