StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
NBRV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.