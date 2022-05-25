StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%.
About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
