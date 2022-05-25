StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

