Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Strategic Education by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

