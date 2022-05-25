Strong Trading Up 32.9% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.19 or 0.00044318 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1.12 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

