Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.00 ($14.89) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.96) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

ETR SZU traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.21 ($12.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.57. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 1-year high of €14.62 ($15.55).

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.