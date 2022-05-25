Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SUOPY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. Sumco has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

