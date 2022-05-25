Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 6365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SGHC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45.

About Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

