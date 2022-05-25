Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SGHC traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. Super Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

