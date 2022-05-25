Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $723,185.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.24 or 0.06596389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00080202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,977,834 coins and its circulating supply is 355,290,869 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.