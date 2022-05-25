SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $22.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $548.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

