Swingby Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $158,256.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,714.02 or 0.99995576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 688,429,933 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

