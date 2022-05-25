Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.17. 945,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,679. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $247.87 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.33 and its 200-day moving average is $319.30.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

