Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,543,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.