TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,979,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after buying an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,982,000. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 81,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,584,760. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.