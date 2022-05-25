TD Securities Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$53.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

