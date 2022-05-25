TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading Down 5%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,524,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,921,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TDH by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TDH by 1,197.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

