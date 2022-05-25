Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

