Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.35. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 600 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

