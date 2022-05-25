Telos 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.12 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Telos has a total market cap of $83.52 million and $2.12 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

