Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.23. Telos shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 5,606 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Telos alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 119.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.