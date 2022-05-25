Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 351.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 97.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

