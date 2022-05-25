Tgs Asa Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

TGSGY stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

