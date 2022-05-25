Tgs Asa Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
TGSGY stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.
About Tgs Asa (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSGY)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.