The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $372,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.78.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.