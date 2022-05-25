The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of -180.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

