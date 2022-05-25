The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

EL stock opened at $232.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.90. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

