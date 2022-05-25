The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $232.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day moving average of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.