The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189,413 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

