The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $615.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
HCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.