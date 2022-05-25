The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Todd A. Suko Sells 11,129 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
REAL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
