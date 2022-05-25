The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $257.65 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

