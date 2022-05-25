THEKEY Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $856,462.00 and $190,212.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.