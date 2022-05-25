Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) will announce sales of $30.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $31.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year sales of $127.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $131.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $165.69 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $174.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,325. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

