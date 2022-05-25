Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of THRN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,900. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma acquired 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.