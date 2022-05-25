Throne (THN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

Throne (THN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Throne has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $1.38 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,563.62 or 0.52360651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00492406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033544 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008752 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

