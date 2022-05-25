Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.63. 22,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 500,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
