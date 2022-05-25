Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.63. 22,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 500,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

