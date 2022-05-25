Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $531.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

