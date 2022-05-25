Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

