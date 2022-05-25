Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Trading Down 1.7%

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 118,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 417,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)
Read More
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.