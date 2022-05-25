TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.25 Million

Analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will announce $165.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.33 million and the lowest is $165.16 million. TowneBank posted sales of $167.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $676.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.69 million to $677.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $723.09 million, with estimates ranging from $715.57 million to $730.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TowneBank.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of TOWN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.
About TowneBank (Get Rating)
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
