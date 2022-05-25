TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.25 Million

Analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will announce $165.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.33 million and the lowest is $165.16 million. TowneBank posted sales of $167.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $676.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.69 million to $677.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $723.09 million, with estimates ranging from $715.57 million to $730.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TowneBank.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 70.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 977,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 404,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 325,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

