Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. 163,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

